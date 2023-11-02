IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Battles to Watch Out For
02 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli vs Maheesh Theekshana: In six innings, Kohli has 354 runs at an average of 88.50, and Kohli is India's second-highest run scorer in the tournament.
Pathum Nissanka vs Mohammed Shami: In six innings, Nissanka has notched up 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike rate of 88.65. Whereas, the Indian pacer has picked up nine wickets in just two matches.
Rohit Sharma vs Dilshan Madushanka: The Indian skipper is the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 398 runs in six innings. Whereas, the Sri Lankan pacer has claimed 13 wickets in six matches.
Sadeera Samarawickrama vs Kuldeep Yadav: In six innings, Sadeera has amassed 331 runs at an average of 82.75. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 10 wickets so far in the tournament.
Kusal Mendis vs Mohammed Siraj: The Indian pacer has bowled 28 deliveries to Mendis in ODIs, conceding just nine runs, and has dismissed him as many as three times.
Team India will play their first ODI World Cup game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.
The Rohit Sharma-led side is the only unbeaten team in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's Last 7 Innings Against Sri Lanka In ODIs