Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Top 5 Batters To Watchout
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been in good touch in the ongoing Asia Cup. The right-handed batter had stroked three-consecutive fifties
One of the most consistent batters for Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis will look to take the responsibility on his shoulders against the Indian pacers.
The former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has scored four centuries in his last five innings at the R.Premadasa stadium in Colombo.
Dhananjaya de Silva is one of the few Sri Lankan batters who has managed to decode Kuldeep Yadav. Moreover, Dhananjaya is yet to be dismissed by the veteran Indian spinner across all their white-ball interactions.
KL Rahul has recently been in excellent form, which is evident from his standout performances during both of the Asia Cup 2023 matches he has started.
The defending champions, Sri Lanka (SL), will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India (IND) in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
