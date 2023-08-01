IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For
01 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ishan Kishan has been the standout performer for India in the ODI series. He has scored fifties in both the games so far.
Shimron Hetmyer's return ot the ODI setup after a two-year-long break has not yielded the required results thus far. He has aggregated only 20 runs in two innings and is eyeing a big score.
All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav too. The star Indian batter has failed to prove his mettle in the one-dayers and is rumoured to get his last chance in ODIs before the Asia Cup and World Cup.
Captain Shai Hope is giving all the hope to West Indies in the series decider. He has held the batting together and also played a match-winning innings in the second ODI.
Mukesh Kumar has been brilliant in his debut series. All eyes will be on him too as a good outing may land him a place in the Asian Cup squad too.
India and West Indies are locked at 1-1 after winning one game each in the series.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago is hosting its first ODI encounter.
