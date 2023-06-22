5 Pacers Who Can Make India Debut Against West Indies
22 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
India will travel to West Indies and play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is that starts on July 12.
Keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, India will be resting a few pacers and might pick some new faces. Let's take a look at some of them.
Kuldeep Sen made his ODI debut for India against Bangladesh and could be groomed as a long-term product. If selected, he could be handed his maiden T20I cap.
After his exploits with India A and strong performances in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals, Mukesh Kumar is likeky to make his India debut in their upcoming tour of West Indies.
Mohsin Khan has been performing well in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants and also in the domestic level. He definitely deserves to be in any of the teams for the West Indies tour.
Arzan Nagwaswalla first came into limelight when he was included as a standby in the Indian squad for WTC final 2021 and five Tests against England. He is another prospect who can make Test debut for India against West Indies.
Umran Malik has already made his India debut in T20Is and ODIs. But with senior pacers likely to get a bit of rest, Malik could be groomed for the longest format starting against West Indies.
