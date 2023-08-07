Hardik Pandya's Tactical Mistakes In 2nd T20I Vs West Indies
07 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
The Indian team is in a tough position in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies after losing the first two games.
While India lost the first game by four runs, the Men in Blue should be blamed for their own mistakes in the second match.
Batting first, India rode on Tilak Varma's maiden international fifty to post 152/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, West Indies were cruising at 126/4 before three wickets in a Yuzvendra Chahal over turned the game in India's favour.
However, Hardik Pandya didn't give Yuzvendra Chahal the penultimate over when tailenders were batting.
Hardik Pandya also didn't use off-spinner Axar Patel with the ball despite having him in the squad.
Had Yuzvendra Chahal was given his last over, the outcome of the match would have been different.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: A Decade Of Asia Cup: Top Moments From Last 10 Years