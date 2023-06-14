IND vs WI: India Tour Of West Indies 2023- Full Schedule, Timings, Streaming
14 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
1st Test: 12-16 July (Windsor Park, Dominica, 7:30 M IST).
2nd Test: 20-24 July ( Queens Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:30 PM IST).
1st ODI: 27th July (Kensington Oval, Barbados, 7 PM IST).
2nd ODI: 29th July (Kensington Oval, Barbados, 7:00 PM IST).
3rd ODI: 1st August (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST).
1st T20I: 3rd August (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, 8:00 PM IST).
2nd T20I: 6th August (National Stadium, Guyana, 8:00 PM IST).
3rd T20I: 8th August (National Stadium, Guyana, 8:00 PM IST).
4th T20I: 12th August (Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida).
5th T20I: 13th August (Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida).
All the matches will be shown live on Jio Cinema for free, FanCode and DD Sports.
