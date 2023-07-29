IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Chases Three Major Milestones In ODI Series
29 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli had a good Test series against the Windies in the ongoing tour.
He scored two centuries and a solitary half-century across two games.
The former India captain has completed 500 international matches and became the first one to hit a century at this landmark feat.
Here are the top 3 milestones, Virat Kohli will be chasing in the ODI series:-
Virat Kohli needs only 375 runs to become the fourth-leading run-scorer in international cricket.
Kohli is only 223 runs away from scoring 11000 ODI runs while playing at the no. 3 position.
He needs only 102 runs to complete 13000 runs in ODIs.
