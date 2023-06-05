WTC Final 2023: Mitchell Starc Figures Against India
India will face Australia in the WTC final 2023, which will begin on June 7.
The WTC final 2023 will be held at the KIA Oval in London.
In swing-friendly conditions, India will have to contend with Australia's dangerous speed attack.
Mitchell Starc of Australia could be the most dangerous bowler against India.
In 17 matches against India, the Australian bowler has 44 wickets.
The left-arm pacer averages 38.68 and has a 3.33 economy.
Starc has 306 wickets to his name in 77 test matches for Australia.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ‘Better Than Originals’: Watch White Avatar of Marvel Superheroes