Independence Day 2023: 10 Times When Football Made India Proud | PICS
15 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
India's triumph in 1951 and 1962 Asian Games.
India became the first Asian country to secure 4th position in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
East Bengal's historic ASEAN Cup victory in 2003.
Mohun Bagan's IFA Shield triumph in 1911.
Sunil Chhetri being the top 3 active goal-scorers in international football alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In 2004, PK Banerjee, legendary footballer and coach was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit, the highest honour awarded by FIFA.
Jeakson Singh became the first Indian to score a World Cup goal for the nation at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017.
In 2016, Bengaluru FC became the first Indian club to qualify for the Final of the prestigious AFC Cup.
In 1989, at the centenary of Mohun Bagan, then PM Rajiv Gandhi conferred the club with the title of 'National Club Of India'.
The English Football Association (FA) 1951–52 annual almanac adjudged East Bengal as the best club in Asia.
