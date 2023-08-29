MS Dhoni tops the tally as under his captaincy India played 18 ODIs against Pakistan and won 11.
Mohammad Azharuddin comes second in the tally as India played 25 matches under his captaincy and won nine.
Under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy, India played 21 matches against Pakistan and won eight of them.
India played 17 matches under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and won seven of them.
Rahul Dravid also comes in the tally as under his captaincy India played nine matches and won five of them.
Under Kapil Dev's leadership, India played 13 matches against Pakistan and won four of them.
Sunil Gavaskar led team India faced Pakistan for seven times in ODI and won four matches.
Team India will face Pakistan on September 02 for the Asia Cup 2023 clash.
Rohit Sharma will lead the side in Asia Cup 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ChatGPT Picks All-Time ODI World Cup XI