England is among the most efficient nations in picking up catches they picked 82.8 per cent of catches.
New Zealand comes third as they hold 80.9 per cent catches.
Sri Lanka also picked up 78.8 per cent catches in ODI format.
Australia also comes in the tally as they picked up 78.5 per cent catch in ODI.
West Indies picked up 77.9 per cent of catches in ODI format.
Bangladesh took 75.8 per cent of catches in ODI format.
South Africa also comes in the tally as they just picked up 75.6 per cent catch in ODI match.
Team India is below South Africa they just picked up 75.1 catches in ODI format.
Afghanistan is below India as they picked up 71.2 catches in ODI format.
