India will face Australia on October 8 at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.
On October 11 India will play against Afghanistan At Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
India will lock horns against Bangladesh on October 19 at Pune.
India will face New Zealand on October 22 at Dharamshala Stadium.
India will face England on October 29 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
India will face Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
India will play qualifier 2 on November 2 at Mumbai.
INdia will face South Africa On November 5 at Eden Gardens Kolkata.
India will play qualifier 2 on November 11 at Bengaluru.
