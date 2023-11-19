India vs Australia: Facts About Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
The Narendra Modi venue, formerly known as Motera Stadium or Sardar Patel Stadium, is a cricket ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
With a seating capacity of 132,000, it is the world's largest stadium. The Gujarat Cricket Association owns the stadium, which hosts domestic and international cricket matches.
The Narendra Modi Stadium was built in the same area where the Sardar Patel Stadium stood from 1982 to 2015, before it was demolished and rebuilt in 2006.
The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) demolished the Sardar Patel venue in 2015 to construct the world's largest cricket venue.
The Narendra Modi stadium was designed by Populous from of Australia and constructed by Larsen and Toubro.
It took 5 years to build and cost an estimated 800 crore. The arena took over as the world's largest cricket stadium from the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground. The GCA's headquarters are housed in the venue.
The Narendra Modi stadium includes four dressing rooms, eleven center pitches, and two practice grounds that can host both practice and domestic matches.
The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) christened this newly built stadium the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24, 2021, in celebration of the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was then the president of the GCA from 2009-2014 and former chief minister of Gujarat in 2001-2014.
The stadium contains two popular pavilions named after Indian entrepreneurs Adani and Ambani, Adani pavilion end and Jio end.
On November 19, 2023, the Narendra Modi stadium will host the finals of the ICC World Cup match between India and Australia.
