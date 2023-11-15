India vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final: 7 Fascinating Facts
15 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
New Zealand have a 25% win rate in ODI World Cup semifinals (2 wins, 6 losses).
India record to India's 42.86% (3 wins, 4 losses).
Kohli averages 12.16 from six knockout games in ODI World Cups.
With 594 runs, Kohli is the leading run-getter at the ODI World Cup 2023.
Williamson averages 34.67 with a solitary fifty that came at Old Trafford four years ago.
With 16 wickets so far, Ravindra Jadeja has gone past Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh for most wickets in a World Cup edition for an Indian spinner.
India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.
