5. Yuzvendra Chahal

After sitting out in the entire T20 WC 22' campaign, Chahal will be looking to leave a mark in the T20 series.

17 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

4. Finn Allen

A dashing opener for the Blackcaps, Allen proved his ability to play aggressive cricket in the powerplay.

17 Nov, 2022

3. Glenn Phillips

The only Blackcaps' batter to score a 100 in the T20 WC 2022, Phillips will be force to reckon with in the T20 series.

17 Nov, 2022

2. Umran Malik

Probably the quickest bowler in the Indian domestic circuit, Umran can rattle the Kiwi feathers like no other.

17 Nov, 2022

1. Shubman Gill

One of the most popular cricketers around, Gill has the ability to score loads of runs in the upcoming series.

17 Nov, 2022

