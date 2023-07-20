India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head In Asia Cup
20 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
1984: India 188-4 (46) beat Pakistan 134 (39.4) by 54 runs.
1988: Pakistan 142 (42.2) lost to India 143-6 (40.4) by 4 wickets.
1995: Pakistan 266-9 (50) beat India 169 (42.4) by 97 runs.
1997: Match abandoned without a ball bowled.
2000: Pakistan 295-7 (50) beat India 251 (47.4) by 44 runs.
2004: Pakistan 300-9 (50) beat India 241-8 (50) by 59 runs.
2008: Pakistan 299-4 (50) lost to India 301-4 (42.1) by 6 wickets.
2008: India 308-7 (50) lost to Pakistan 309-2 (45.3) by 8 wickets.
2010: Pakistan 267 (50) lost to India 271-7 (49.5) by 3 wickets.
2012: Pakistan 329-6 (50) lost to India 330-4 (47.5) by 6 wickets.
2014: India 245-8 (50) lost to Pakistan 249-9 (49.4) by 1 wickets.
2018: Pakistan 162 (43.1) lost to India 164-2 (29) by 8 wickets.
2018: Pakistan 237-7 (50) lost to India 238-1 (39.3) by 9 wickets.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's 500th International Game: Top Pics Of His Career