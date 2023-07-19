India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head In World Cup
19 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India has played seven games in the World Cup against Pakistan, and they have won all seven matches.
Here are the head-to-head matches between India and Pakistan in the World Cup till now.
In the 1992 World Cup, India won by 43 runs.
India won by 39 runs in the 1996 World Cup.
India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the 1999 World Cup.
In the 2003 World Cup, India won by six wickets.
India won by 29 runs against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup.
In the 2015 World Cup, India won by 76 runs against Pakistan.
India won by 89 runs against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List Of Indian Cricketers And Their Favourite Football Clubs | PICS