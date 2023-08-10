India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry In Numbers

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 round-robin match on Wednesday.
India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in the Olympics. Out of which India won twice while Pakistan won four matches. One match ended in a draw.
India faced Pakistan 15 times at the Asian Games. Out of that India won four, lost eight and drew one. Pakistan beat India for gold in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982 and 1990. India won the gold in 1966 by beating Pakistan.
In the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, both teams played five matches, with India winning three, losing two. India also beat Pakistan 2-1 in Malaysia back in 1975 to win the title.
At the Champions Trophy, both teams have locked horns 19 times, with India prevailing seven times while Pakistan won on 12 occasions.
India have a better record against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy, winning seven out of their 11 matches, losing two and two games ending in a draw. Both teams have met in four finals, with India winning two, losing one and sharing the trophy once.
In Asia Cup hockey, India faced Pakistan nine times, winning three, losing five and drawing one. India had once beat Pakistan in 2003 in the final to win the title. India has lost to Pakistan twice in finals, in 1985 and 1989.
At CWG, India and Pakistan have played three games with both the teams winning one game each. One match ended in a draw.
Overall, India and Pakistan faced 179 times across all competitions. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record with 82 wins against India's 65. The other 32 matches have ended in a draw.