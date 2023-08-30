India vs Pakistan Last 12 ODI Encounters
IN 2012's Biletral Series Pakistan beat India By Six Wickets
In 2013 Pakistan Beat India by 85 runs.
In a bilateral series in 2013 Pakistan lost against India by 10 runs.
In 2013 Champions Trophy India beat Pakistan by 8 Wickets via DLS
In Asia Cup 2014 Pakistan beat India by one wicket.
During the 2015 World Cup India beat Pakistan by 76 runs.
In the 2017 Champions Trophy India beat Pakistan by 124 runs via (DL).
In the 2017 Champions Trophy Pakistan beat India by 180 runs.
In the 2018 Asia Cup India won the first encounter by eight wickets.
India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in 2018 arch-rivals second encounter.
During 2019 ODI World Cup India vs Pakistan clash, India beat the arch-rivals by 89 runs.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ChatGPT Picks All-Time India ODI XI | PICS