India vs Pakistan: List Of Icon Matches In Asia Cup History
Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 2. Rohit Sharma-led side will face Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The Indian cricket team has an upper hand on Pakistan with having a 7-5 win-loss-record with one game having no results in the Asia Cup tournament.
Both the Asian giants have given fans some of the most thrilling moments in the cricketing history.
Let's take a look at some of the Iconic matches in the Asia Cup tournament between these two sides.
In Asia Cup 2010, Pakistan was in desperate need for a win to stay alive in the tournament. But, Harbhajan Singh's last ball six crushed Men in Green hopes as India won by 3 wickets.
While chasing 330 runs in the Asia Cup 2012, India's star batter Virat Kohli played a match-defining innings and took MS Dhoni-led side to a victory. Virat scored 183 runs.
In the 2014 Asia Cup, Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi crushed and broke many Indian fan's hearts when he smashed two sixes in the last over. Afridi took the game away from India and won the match for his country.
