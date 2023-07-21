India Vs Pakistan Records In Asia Cup
21 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
The men's Asia Cup is played in both the ODI and T20I formats. This year, due to the ODI World Cup, the Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format.
With seven titles, India are the most successful team in Asia Cup. Pakistan have won the tournament twice.
India and Pakistan have met 17 times in the Asia Cup across formats. India hold a 9-6 head-to-head record in the 15 matches that have produced a result.
Highest Score | India: 330/4 (2012) | Pakistan: 329/6 (2012)
Lowest Score | Pakistan: 83 all out (2016) | India: 85/5 (2016)
Most Runs | India: Virat Kohli (1042) | Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (786)
Most Wickets | Pakistan: Saeed Ajmal (25) | India: Irfan Pathan: 22
Highest Inividual Score | India: Virat Kohli (183) | Pakistan: Younis Khan (144)
Best Bowling | India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4) | Pakistan: Shadab Khan (4/8)
