India vs Pakistan: Top 5 Most Controversial Moments In ODI History
Javed Miandad Mimicks Kiran More - The Pakistan star was so irked that he made funny jumps to imitate the Indian wicketkeeper.
Venkatesh Prasad Cleans Up Aamer Sohail - Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail smashed India's pacer Venkatesh Prasad for a four and then pointed the bowler towards the boundary, saying him that he is going to take him to the cleaners again.
Gambhir and Afridi Collide, 'Unintentionally'! - Gambhir smashed Afridi for a four and the duo shared some nasty words with each other. The verbal altercation soon became physical as the duo collided intentionally, for sure while Gambhir was trying to take a single.
Action Continues At Drinks Break - It was an Asia Cup clash in 2010. Gautam Gambhir was batting and Kamran Akmal's excessive appealing from behind the stumps frustrated him.
Harbhajan's Reply To Akhtar - Shoaib Akhtar irked Harbhajan Singh after bowling a dot ball while ending the penultimate over the game.
ICC World Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak match 12 will take place on 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium.
