India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Players To Watch Out For
21 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Sunil Chhetri: Along with Manvir Singh, India's veteran forward player, Chhetri will play a crucial role, as his experience will surely help India in the match.
Hassan Al-Haydos: He plays more as a central midfielder, helping to build up play from the back and assisting the attackers going forward. Al-Haydos will be a dangerous threat for the Blue Tigers.
Manvir Singh: Star forward Manvir Singh scored the match-winning goal in the 75th minute to help India register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifier overseas in 22 years.
Homam Ahmed: The Qatari left-back was in red-hot form against Afghanistan, providing as many as four assists out of the five open-play goals scored by his nation.
India will host Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.
The Blue Tigers opened their second round of World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 away win against Kuwait.
Qatar had a dominant start to its second round of qualifiers as it routed Afghanistan 7-1.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: T20I Series: Indian Cricket Team As Superheroes