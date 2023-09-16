India and Sri Lanka will face each other for the Asia Cup 2023 final.
Both faced each other seven times in Asia Cup final
Both India and Sri Lanka have played 166 ODI matches so far.
India holds the edge as they won 97 matches.
Sri Lanka won 57 out of 166 matches.
India won 39 matches on their home grounds.
Sri Lanka won 28 matches on their home grounds.
One match has been tied between the two.
There were 11 matches which ended without any result.
