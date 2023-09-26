Indian Batsmen with 5 or More ODI Centuries In a Calendar Year- In Pics
Right-hand top order batsman, Virat Kohli scored a total of 47 One Day International centuries.
Kohli's most centuries came in the years 2012, 2017, 2018, and 2019, The batsman scored more than 5 centuries in a single calendar year.
Popularly known as Hitman, Rohit Sharma has scored more than 5 ODI tons for 3 years consecutively in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar scored more than 5 ODI centuries in 1996, and in 1998.
Referred to him as the 'Wall', Rahul Dravid achieved his mile stone in 1999 by scoring more than 5 ODI centuries in a year.
Left-hand batsman, Sourav Ganguly completed more than 5 One Day International centuries in 2000.
Popularly known as 'Gabbar', Shikar Dhawan achieved his major milestone of scoring more than 5 One Day Tons in 2013.
After a successive IPL tournament, Shubman Gill continues his form by scoring more than 5 ODI centuries in 2023 alone.
