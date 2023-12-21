Indian Batters To Score 1000 ODI Runs In 2023
21 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Shubman Gill | 1584 runs | 63.36 average | 105.45 strike rate.
Virat Kohli | 1377 runs | 72.47 average | 99.13 strike rate.
Rohit Sharma | 1255 runs | 52.29 average | 117.07 strike rate.
KL Rahul | 1039 runs |69.26 average | 88.57 strike rate.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has slipped to the second position in the ODI batting rankings.
In 2023, Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli has smashed six centuries, which is the most by anyone in 50-over format.
Team India will play South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Boland Park, Paarl on December 21. KL Rahul will lead the side.
