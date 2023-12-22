Indian Batters With 500+ Runs And 50+ Average In ODI Cricket

22 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Virat Kohli | 13848 runs | 58.68 average

MS Dhoni | 10733 runs | 50.58 average

Shubman Gill | 2271 runs | 61.38 average

KL Rahul | 2820 runs | 50.36 average

Sanju Samson | 510 runs | 56.67 average

Indian batter Sanju Samson scored a match-winning century against South Africa in the third and final ODI match. He helped his side post 296/8 in 50 overs.

KL Rahul became the second Indian skipper after Virat Kohli to win an ODI seris in South Africa. KL Rahul won the series 2-1 in 2023.

