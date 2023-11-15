Indian Batters With Highest Score In ODI World Cup Semi-Finals

15 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

MS Dhoni - 50 vs NZ (2019)

Sandip Patil - 51* vs Eng (1983)

Yashpal Sharma - 61 vs ENG(1983)

Mohammad Azharuddin - 64 vs ENG (1987)

MS Dhoni - 65 vs AUS (2015)

Sachin Tendulkar - 65 vs SL (1996)

Ravindra Jadeja - 77 vs NZ (2019)

Sachin Tendulkar - 83 vs Kenya (2003)

Sachin Tendulkar - 85 vs PAK (2011)

Saurav Ganguly - 111 vs Kenya (2003)

