Indian Batters With Highest Score In ODI World Cup Semi-Finals
MS Dhoni - 50 vs NZ (2019)
Sandip Patil - 51* vs Eng (1983)
Yashpal Sharma - 61 vs ENG(1983)
Mohammad Azharuddin - 64 vs ENG (1987)
MS Dhoni - 65 vs AUS (2015)
Sachin Tendulkar - 65 vs SL (1996)
Ravindra Jadeja - 77 vs NZ (2019)
Sachin Tendulkar - 83 vs Kenya (2003)
Sachin Tendulkar - 85 vs PAK (2011)
Saurav Ganguly - 111 vs Kenya (2003)
