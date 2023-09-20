Mohammed Shami tops the tally as he just took 56 matches to scalp 100 wickets.
Jasprit Bumrah took 57 innings to complete ton of wickets in ODI cricket.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes third in the tally as he played 58 ODI matches to pick up 100 wickets.
Irfan Pathan picked up 100 wickets in 59 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes fifth in the list as he scalped 100 wickets in 60 matches.
Zaheer Khan took 65 innings to scalp 100 wickets in ODI cricket.
Ajit Agarkar comes seventh on the list as he picked up 67 matches to scalp 100 wickets.
Javagal Srinath took 68 matches to scalp 100 wickets in ODI cricket.
Ishant Sharma took 70 innings to scalp 100 wickets in ODI cricket.
Umesh Yadav took 71 innings to scalp 100 wickets in ODI cricket.
