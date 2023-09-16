Anil Kumble tops the tally as he scalped 334 runs in ODI cricket.
Javagal Srinath comes second in the tally with 314 wickets in ODI cicket.
Ajit Agarkar also scalped 288 ODI wickets in his ODI career.
Zaheer Khan picked up 269 wickets in his ODI cricket career.
Harbhajan Singh picked up 265 wickets in his ODI cricket career.
Kapil Dev also comes in the tally as he picked up 253 wickets in his career.
Ravindra Jadeja also comes in 200 wickets tally as he picked 200 wickets till now.
Venkatesh Prasad picked up 196 wickets in his ODI career.
Irfan Pathan picked up 173 wickets in his ODI cricket career.
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami also comes in the list as he picked up 165 wickets in his career so far.
