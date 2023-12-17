Indian Bowlers With Five Wicket Haul vs South Africa in ODI

17 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

5/6 - Sunil Joshi, Nairobi, 1999

5/22 - Yuzvendra Chahal, Centurion, 2018

5/33 - Ravindra Jadeja, Kolkata, 2023

5/37 - Arshdeep Singh, Johannesburg, in 2023

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is the first Indian pacer to take a 5-fer against South Africa in ODIs. He achieved this feat on December 17.

Arshdeep Singh also became the second pacer after Ashish Nehra took a wicket against England in Durban at the 2003 ODI World Cup.

The Indian pacer dominated in the first ODI as South Africa got all-out for just 116 in the first ODI match at Johannesburg on Sunday of the ongoing three-match series.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Virat Kohli's Test Captaincy Records

 Find Out More