Indian Bowlers With Five Wicket Haul vs South Africa in ODI
17 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
5/6 - Sunil Joshi, Nairobi, 1999
5/22 - Yuzvendra Chahal, Centurion, 2018
5/33 - Ravindra Jadeja, Kolkata, 2023
5/37 - Arshdeep Singh, Johannesburg, in 2023
Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is the first Indian pacer to take a 5-fer against South Africa in ODIs. He achieved this feat on December 17.
Arshdeep Singh also became the second pacer after Ashish Nehra took a wicket against England in Durban at the 2003 ODI World Cup.
The Indian pacer dominated in the first ODI as South Africa got all-out for just 116 in the first ODI match at Johannesburg on Sunday of the ongoing three-match series.
