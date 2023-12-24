Indian Captains To Win A Test Match In South Africa
24 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's look at three Indian skippers who have won a test game on South African soil.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the only player to win two Test matches on South African soil.
Team India will play their first test match against South Africa at Centurion on December 26.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas in the second and final test match at Cape Town on January 3, 2024.
