Indian Captains To Win A Test Match In South Africa

24 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Let's look at three Indian skippers who have won a test game on South African soil.

Virat Kohli: 2

MS Dhoni: 1

Rahul Dravid: 1

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the only player to win two Test matches on South African soil.

Team India will play their first test match against South Africa at Centurion on December 26.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas in the second and final test match at Cape Town on January 3, 2024.

