Rohit Sharma: The current India captain tops the tally as he appeared in 7 Asia Cups so far.

30 Aug, 2023

Sunny Daud

Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar also comes in the tally he featured six times in Asia Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also comes in the tally as he has played six Asia Cups so far.

Virat Kohli: Former India captain will play his sixth Asia Cup this year.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni played five Asia Cups for India.

Mohammed Azharuddin: Former India captain also featured in five Asia Cups.

Suresh Raina: The all-rounder played four Asia Cups in his career.

Ravichandran Ashwin: He also played four Asia Cups so far.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper batter played Asia Cups for four times so far.

Anil Kumble: Kumble also played four Asia Cups in his career.

