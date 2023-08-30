Rohit Sharma: The current India captain tops the tally as he appeared in 7 Asia Cups so far.
Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar also comes in the tally he featured six times in Asia Cup.
Ravindra Jadeja: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also comes in the tally as he has played six Asia Cups so far.
Virat Kohli: Former India captain will play his sixth Asia Cup this year.
MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni played five Asia Cups for India.
Mohammed Azharuddin: Former India captain also featured in five Asia Cups.
Suresh Raina: The all-rounder played four Asia Cups in his career.
Ravichandran Ashwin: He also played four Asia Cups so far.
Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper batter played Asia Cups for four times so far.
Anil Kumble: Kumble also played four Asia Cups in his career.
