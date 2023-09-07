Team India's First Indoor Net Session Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In Super 4
Team India participated in an indoor net session at the NCC Ground in Colombo
Shardul Thakur sweating out in the nets
After impressive outing in the first match, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya
KL Rahul finally joins Indian team in the practice session
Will KL Rahul get an opportunity in the playing XI?
After dismal outing in the first match against Pakistan, Shubman Gill will try to give good start to Team India
If Suryakumar Yadav comes in, Shreyas Iyer would likely to be benched
