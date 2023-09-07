Team India's First Indoor Net Session Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In Super 4

07 Sep, 2023

Nikhil

Team India participated in an indoor net session at the NCC Ground in Colombo

Shardul Thakur sweating out in the nets

After impressive outing in the first match, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya

KL Rahul finally joins Indian team in the practice session

Will KL Rahul get an opportunity in the playing XI?

After dismal outing in the first match against Pakistan, Shubman Gill will try to give good start to Team India

If Suryakumar Yadav comes in, Shreyas Iyer would likely to be benched

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ICC ODI Bowling Rankings | Check List

 Find Out More