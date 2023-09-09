Indian Cricketers And Their Children's Profession
09 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sana Ganguly – Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter: She recently completed her graduation from Oxford University in London.
Mayas Kumble – Anil Kumble’s Son: He is 17 years old and is a wildlife photographer.
Aaruni Kumble – Anil Kumble’s Daughter: She earned her bachelor’s degree from Imperial College in London and is a Chartered Accountant, according to reports.
Sara Tendulkar – Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter: She went to University College, London, for her graduation and made her modeling debut with AjioLuxe.
Arjun Tendulkar – Sachin Tendulkar’s Son: Like his father, Arjun also chose cricket and already made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians.
Samit Dravid – Rahul Dravid’s Son: He chose cricket as his profession and has already made his debut at the under-14 level.
Amiya Dev – Kapil Dev’s Daughter: She graduated from the University of St. Andrews in UK and made her Bollywood debut in her father’s biography, 83, as an assistant director.
