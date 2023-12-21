Jasprit Bumrah's favourite movie is, The Star Pacer Called Pele.

21 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

Yuvraj Singh's favourite movie is 3 Idiots.

Cricketing God's Sachin Tendulkar's favourite movie is Sholay

Virat Kohli's Favourite movie is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ms Dhoni's Favourite movie is Suriya's Singham.

Zaheer Khan's favorite movies are Chak de India, Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi na Milegi Dobara and Three Idiots.

Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of Hera Pheri.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: RCB's Top 5 Confirmed By Andy Flower

 Find Out More