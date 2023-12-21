Jasprit Bumrah's favourite movie is, The Star Pacer Called Pele.
Yuvraj Singh's favourite movie is 3 Idiots.
Cricketing God's Sachin Tendulkar's favourite movie is Sholay
Virat Kohli's Favourite movie is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ms Dhoni's Favourite movie is Suriya's Singham.
Zaheer Khan's favorite movies are Chak de India, Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi na Milegi Dobara and Three Idiots.
Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of Hera Pheri.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: RCB's Top 5 Confirmed By Andy Flower