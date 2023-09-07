Indian Cricketers From 2019 ODI World Cup Who Won't Play In 2023 Edition
07 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shikhar Dhawan is currently not in BCCI's scheme of things. With Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan dominating in world cricket, we might have seen the end of Dhawan.
Although Kedar Jadhav still dreams of donning the Indian jersey again, he is unlikely to play for the national team anymore with a plethora of youngsters in the side.
Yuzvendra Chahal was a surprise omission from India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad considering the tournament is being played at home.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar might play for India in the future but not any World Cups. He was one of India's vital cogs in the 2019 edition.
Two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket in 2019.
Although not retired officially, at 38 years old, Dinesh Karthik knows he is not going to feature in the Indian team anymore.
Vijay Shankar's last ODI for India was during the 2019 World Cup and is unlikely to play for the national team anymore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC ODI Bowling Rankings | Check List