Hardik Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum watch which is worth 5 crores.
India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul also owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus in his watch collection which is worth 37.5 Lakh.
Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was also spotted wearing Richard Mille watch whose value is INR 2 Crore.
Former India captain Virat Kohli owns a 2 crore Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch.
Cricket god Sachin Tendulkar owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch which is worth 70 Lakhs.
MS Dhoni's possessions include a Panerai Radiomir California worth Rupees 9.25 Lakhs.
Rohit Sharma owns a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Masato Black Dial which is worth 26 Lakh INR.
