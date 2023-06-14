Hardik Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum watch which is worth 5 crores.

14 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul also owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus in his watch collection which is worth 37.5 Lakh.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was also spotted wearing Richard Mille watch whose value is INR 2 Crore.

Former India captain Virat Kohli owns a 2 crore Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch.

Cricket god Sachin Tendulkar owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch which is worth 70 Lakhs.

MS Dhoni's possessions include a Panerai Radiomir California worth Rupees 9.25 Lakhs.

Rohit Sharma owns a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Masato Black Dial which is worth 26 Lakh INR.

