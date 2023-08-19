Indian Cricketers Who Hold Government Jobs
19 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
MS Dhoni - Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army
Kapil Dev - Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army
Harbhajan Singh - Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punjab
Joginder Sharma - Deputy Superintendent of Police, Haryana
KL Rahul - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India
Yuzvendra Chahal - Inspector, Income Tax Department
Umesh Yadav - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India
