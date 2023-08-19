Indian Cricketers Who Hold Government Jobs

19 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

MS Dhoni - Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army

Kapil Dev - Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Territorial Army

Harbhajan Singh - Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punjab

Joginder Sharma - Deputy Superintendent of Police, Haryana

KL Rahul - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India

Yuzvendra Chahal - Inspector, Income Tax Department

Umesh Yadav - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India

