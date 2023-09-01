Indian Cricketers Who Married More Than Once
01 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Javagal Srinath married Jyothsna in 1999 but the two got separated in 2007. The fast bowler married for the second time in 2008 to Madhavi Patravali.
Vinod Kambli tied the knot in 1998 with Neolla Lewis. Post-separation from his first wife, he married Andrea Hewitt and the couple was blessed with a boy in 2010.
Mohammad Azharuddin's first wife was Naureen. After the divorce, he married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Currently, Azharuddin is rumoured to have a girlfriend named Shannon Marie.
Yograj Singh married Shabnam. The marriage did not last due to sharp differences in their life choices and he married for the second time with Satveer Kaur.
Dinesh Karthik married his childhood crush, Nikita Vanjara in 2007. She later had an affair with Karthik's fellow teammate Murali Vijay. Karthik then married squash star Dipika Pallikal.
Arun Lal divorced his first wife Reena and divorced her to marry for the second time in 2022. The 66-year-old tied the knot with his girlfriend Bulbul Saha on 2 May 2022.
Manoj Prabhakar married his childhood sweetheart Sandhya but got divorced after some time. He then married Bollywood actress Farheen in 1995.
