Indian Cricketers Who Married Older Women - Age Difference
01 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali Tendulkar: Sachin is six years younger than Anjali.
Robin Uthappa & Sheethal Goutham: They both have an age difference of four years, with Sheethal being the older one.
Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic: There is not much age difference between Hardik and Natasha. The India all-rounder is just one year younger than Natasha.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma: Virat married Anushka in 2017. With both born in 1988, Anushka is just six months older than Virat.
Suresh Raina & Priyanka Chaudhary: While both were born in the year 1986, Priyanka is five months and nine days older than Raina.
Shikhar Dhawan & Aesha Mukherji: Among all in the list, the age difference between Shikhar and Aesha is huge. Aesha is 10 years older than Shikhar. However, they have separated now.
Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan: Sports presenter Sanjana is two years older than India pacer Bumrah.
