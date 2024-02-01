Indian Cricketers Who Married Older Women - Age Difference

01 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali Tendulkar: Sachin is six years younger than Anjali.

Robin Uthappa & Sheethal Goutham: They both have an age difference of four years, with Sheethal being the older one.

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic: There is not much age difference between Hardik and Natasha. The India all-rounder is just one year younger than Natasha.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma: Virat married Anushka in 2017. With both born in 1988, Anushka is just six months older than Virat.

Suresh Raina & Priyanka Chaudhary: While both were born in the year 1986, Priyanka is five months and nine days older than Raina.

Shikhar Dhawan & Aesha Mukherji: Among all in the list, the age difference between Shikhar and Aesha is huge. Aesha is 10 years older than Shikhar. However, they have separated now.

Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan: Sports presenter Sanjana is two years older than India pacer Bumrah.

