Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally as he smashed 27 sixes in 45 matches.
Sourav Ganguly has smashed 25 sixes in 21 matches.
Rohit Sharma comes third in the tally as he smashed 23 sixes in 17 matches.
Virender Sehwag also comes in the tally as he slammed 18 maximums in 22 matches.
MS Dhoni has slammed 15 sixes in 29 matches in ODI World Cup.
Kapil Dev has smashed 14 sixes in 26 matches.
Yuvraj Singh has smashed 13 sixes in 23 matches.
Navjot Singh Sidhu also comes into the tally as he smashed 10 sixes in 12 matches.
Suresh Raina has smashed nine sixes in his 12 ODI World Cup matches.
Shikhar Dhawan has also smashed nine sixes in 10 matches of ODI World Cup.
