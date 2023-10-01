Indian Cricketers Who Will Play Last ODI World Cup In 2023
This will likely to be the last ODI World Cup for Virat Kohli considering his age.
Rohit Sharma will also likely to retire from ODIs after this World Cup considering his fitness.
Considering Ravichandran Ashwin's age the veteran all-rounder will also retire from ODIs
Speedster Jasprit Bumrah will also look to leave the longest format of the game considering his injuries.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also likely to play the last ODI World Cup considering the age factor.
Suryakumar Yadav will also likely play the last ODI World Cup considering his ODI format and age.
Mohammed Shami will also likely to play his last ODI World Cup because of his age.
