Indian Cricketers With Most Twitter Followers

07 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Virat Kohli: 59.5 million followers

Sachin Tendulkar: 39.5 million followers

Virender Sehwag: 23.6 million followers

Rohit Sharma: 22.5 million followers

Suresh Raina: 21.3 million followers

Gautam Gambhir: 12.7 million followers

Harbhajan Singh: 11.8 million followers

Ravichandran Ashwin: 11.2 million followers

MS Dhoni: 8.6 million followers

KL Rahul: 8.4 million followers

