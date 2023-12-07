Indian Cricketers With Most Twitter Followers
07 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli: 59.5 million followers
Sachin Tendulkar: 39.5 million followers
Virender Sehwag: 23.6 million followers
Rohit Sharma: 22.5 million followers
Suresh Raina: 21.3 million followers
Gautam Gambhir: 12.7 million followers
Harbhajan Singh: 11.8 million followers
Ravichandran Ashwin: 11.2 million followers
MS Dhoni: 8.6 million followers
KL Rahul: 8.4 million followers
