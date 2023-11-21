Indian Football Team's Path To FIFA World Cup 2026 - Explained
21 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Unlike 2022, the FIFA World Cup will have 48 teams from 2026 onwards, giving India a perfect opportunity to qualify for the first time.
FIFA has allocated Asian Football Confederation eight direct slots and another possible slot that will be decided through an inter-confederation playoff.
How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The Blue Tigers will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a direct spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
If India manage a top-two finish in the second round but fall out from the top two in the third, then they will have to be group toppers in the fourth round for a World Cup spot.
In case, if India fail to make the cut in fourth round, then they will have to win their fifth-round match to qualify for the inter-confederation play-off. A win there will take them to FIFA World Cup 2026.
India have won against Kuwait in AFC Qualifiers and will face Qatar at home on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.
