Indian Openers To Score 50+ Runs On ODI Debut
17 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
86 - Robin Uthappa vs ENG, 2006
100* - KL Rahul vs ZIM, 2016
55* - Faiz Fazal vs ZIM, 2016
55* - Sai Sudharsan vs SA, 2023*
Sai Sudharsan is the 17th Indian to score 50+ runs on his ODI debut. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match against South Africa.
KL Rahul becomes the first Indian captain to win the Pink ODI match in South Africa. He achieved this feat during the first ODI match on December 17.
Team India hammered South Africa in the first ODI game, winning the match by eight wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
