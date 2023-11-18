Indian Players and Their Superstitions
18 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Sachin Tendulkar: Legendary Indian cricketer, has believed that wearing the left pad first brings him good luck and helps him perform better on the field.
Virat Kohli: Indian star batter Kohli wears a black wristband during the match. He believes that wearing a black wristband will bring him good luck. And he will be focused on the game.
Rohit Sharma: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is also known for his unique superstition of always putting his left foot forward while entering the field.
Ravindra Jadeja: Indian all-rounder Jadeja never stepped on the white line while entering or exiting the field. Jadeja thinks that stepping on the white line will harm his performance.
Jasprit Bumrah, an Indian star pacer, is also known for his superstition of always wearing a gold chain during a match.
India's no.3 Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, smashing 711 runs in 10 matches.
India will face off against five-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.
