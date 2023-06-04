Indian Players Who Perform Better Than Virat Kohli In Yo-Yo Test
The Yo-yo test has served as the standard for fitness in Indian cricket since 2017.
A player must have a yo-yo test score of at least 17.1 in order to be chosen for the Indian team.
Virat Kohli's score of 19 on the yo-yo test is one of the highest to date.
Hardik Pandya also got 19 in the yo-yo test and is also regarded as one of India's fittest players.
With a score of 19.2, Manish Pandey broke Kohli and Pandya's record in the yo-yo test in 2018.
Mayank Dagar's score of 19.3 on the yo-yo test in 2018 beat Manish Pandey's record.
Ahmed Banday of J&K earned the highest score in the yo-yo test. He recorded 19.4 in the test in 2018.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Largest Island Countries In The World