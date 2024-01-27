Indian Tennis Players To Reach World No.1 Ranking
27 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player in history of the game to reach men’s doubles No.1 ranking.
The 43-year-old, Rohan Bopanna, also became the fourth Indian to attain the World No.1 ranking in the history of tennis. Let’s take a look at others.
Besides the four names, former player Vijay Amritraj needs special mentioning as his career-best ranking of 16 in men’s singles is huge till date.
India’s Rohan Bopanna will aim for his maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title when he steps out with Matthew Ebden in the Australian Open 2024 against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
