Indian Wrestler, Sakshi Malik's Achievements | See Pics
22 Dec, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Sakshi won a Gold and a Silver in Asian Junior Championships.
In 2010, she won the Gold in World Junior Championships.
In 2016 Rio Olympics, she bagged Bronze.
Malik has a Gold and a Bronze in Commonwealth Championships.
Malik won gold in 2022 Commonwealth Games.
She has one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze in the Commonwealth Games.
In Asian Championships, she has three Bronze and one Silver.
